Bulls stung in late defeat at Taibach

BUILTH Wells stretched early season league leaders Taibach to the limit before slipping to the narrowest of defeats.

The Bulls opened the scoring with a well taken drop goal from outside half Gavin Jones with the hosts hitting back soon after when hooker Ryan Curtis crossed following a series of forward drives.

Builth pressed hard before half time but a list of costly errors and questionable refereeing decisions left them frustrated with outside half Mike McSweeney extending the hosts lead with a penalty.

The heavens opened for the second-half but it was the Bulls who saw their constant forward pressure rewarded with prop Aiden Luxton barging his way over from close range for Harry Jenkinson to convert.

Builth would lead until the final few minutes when the hosts regained their advantage with a penalty from McSweeney following a high tackle.

Builth spurned two drop goal attempts late on as Taibach held out for a slender one point margin of victory.

BUILTH: Luxton, A Jones, Jerman, Evans, Oakley, Bowen, Samuel, Brown, Davies, Leech, G Jones, Lewis, Davies, Jenkinson, Leary. Reps N Jones, T Davies, Parry, Bagget, D Jones