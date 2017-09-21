Crichton inspires Presteigne to win

TOM Crichton starred at Llanandras Park with all four goals in Presteigne Reserves’ 4-0 victory over St Harmon.

Dave Thomas was also among the goals as Builth Wells Reserves stormed to a 12-1 win at Felindre.

Thomas netted five goals while Mike Evans’ hat-trick and further goals from Charlie Boucher, Brad Rollinson, George Woods and Marcus Meadows cancelled Charlie Reynolds’ reply.

Rhayader Town maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 6-3 win at Knighton Town Reserves.

Michael Fowlie netted twice and Ryan Addison, Alex Clarke, Joe Wozencraft and Jamie Evans were also on target for the Red Kites while Billy Hyett, Scott Davies and Harry Worton replied.

Meanwhile Hay St Marys Reserves prevailed 3-1 winners over Llandrindod Wells Reserves with two own goals and a Ricky Lynes strike sealing the points while Scott Oxford reduced the arrears for the Spamen.