Guils back on track against Spurs

GUILSFIELD returned to winning ways by ending Holyhead’s unbeaten start to the season with a hard-fought victory at Clos Mytton.

The Guils took the game to Spurs from the opening whistle with Louis Irvine heading straight at goalkeeper Paul Pritchard from Jake Cooke’s corner inside the opening few minutes.

Guilsfield continued to dominate with Chris Cathrall and Adam Jenkins both testing Pritchard before the deadlock was broken on 18 minutes with Jenkins skillfully turning in the box to slot home from a tight angle.

Guilsfield continued their total dominance but had to wait until early in the second-half to double their lead with Asa Hamilton outpacing Tom Clarke’s under hit back pass to Pritchard to slot home.

A galvanised Holyhead were soon in the hunt for a route back into the game with Mel McGuiness rattling the woodwork on the hour in the visitors best chance of the game.

Spurs laid siege late on with Alex Jones twice heading over with Chris Jones also failing to find the target following a goalmouth scramble as the villagers held firm for three hard earned points.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Weetman, Lichfield, Richards, Rogers, Cathrall, Cooke, Irvine, Jenkins, Hamilton. Subs: Jones, Matthews, Davies.