McCarthy magic for Maesyrhandir

MAESYRHANDIR celebrated derby glory with an emphatic 5-0 victory over cross town rivals Newtown Wanderers at Latham Park on Saturday.

Despite an even opening the Honda Division One side booked their place in the next round of the Tanners Town Cup with a man of the match display from Tyler McCarthy.

McCarthy included two stunning strikes, one a 35 yard volley, to complete his hat-trick while Jack Jarman and Xavier Matisse goals sealed the Purples comfortable derby win.