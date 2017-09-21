Newtown thrash sorry Seasiders

JOE Kenton scored twice as Newtown romped to an emphatic derby victory over a sorry Aberystwyth Town.

The Robins were a class apart from their Mid Wales rivals in one of the most one sided derbies in years with the Seasiders miserable start to the season continuing.

Aberystwyth arrived at Latham Park with just one goal scored this season and rarely threatened a Newtown side dominant across the park.

Newtown started on top and gave the Robins faithful a dream start by heading home Craig Williams’ sixth minute corner.

Five minutes later Mitchell linked with Ryan Sears but ex-Seasider Jamie Reed was denied by a fine save from goalkeeper Chris Mulloch.

The Seasiders enjoyed their best spell of the game with Geoff Kellaway’s low scuffed effort comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Dave Jones while Craig Hobson’s free-kick also tested the home stopper.

However Newtown were largely untroubled as the Seasiders toiled without success with the home defence growing in stature as the half progressed.

A lively start to the second-half saw Declan Walker force a finger tip save from Jones while Kenton showed quick feet at the other end to force Mullock into action moments later.

On 67 minutes the Seasiders won a succession of corners which culminated in Walker steering one past Jones only to be adjudged to have impeded the goalkeeper.

With the visitors protesting the Robins broke as Jones launched a long ball for Kenton to outpace the stretched Seasiders defence and slot past Mullock.

Aberystwyth totally capitulated following Kenton’s goal with Newtown dominant for the remainder of the game.

The Robins pulled the Seasiders apart at ease as Kenton ran the visiting defence ragged and doubled his tally five minutes later after Reed’s intelligent throughball carved open the defence.

By now the Seasiders were spent and with five minutes remaining would be undone once more with the Robins sweeping home a fourth.

Man of the match Kenton linked with Luke Boundford to release Williams on the right whose cross was sensationally volleyed home by Boundford from close range.

NEWTOWN: D Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans, Sears, Price, Denny, Mitchell, Rushton (Boundford 59), Kenton, Reed (Murphy 84), Kershaw (Goodwin 69). Subs: Cartwright, Harries, Evans

Att – 292