Roberts rescues a point for Berriew in draw at Carno

DAVE Roberts' last gasp leveller saw Berriew snatch a point in a 1-1 draw at Carno in Spar Mid Wales League One.

Following a goalless first-half the match came alive within seconds of the second-half re-start when Dan Goodman’s long ball unlocked the Berriew defence for Geraint Jones to release Harry Holt to fire home.

Berriew goalkeeper David Jones kept Carno at bay, denying Andy Evans and Peter Rees while Chris Carroll was denied by the woodwork in Berriew’s best moment.

Jones was again called upon to tip away a Holt effort as Carno looked to settle the game but in the dying embers of the game the Rhiewsiders snatched a point.

Karl Seliaerts’ corner into a packed goalmouth was turned home by Roberts to level in the last act of the game.

Honours also ended even at Maesydre as Welshpool Town were held to a 4-4 draw at home to Kerry on Friday night.

Goals from Will Thomas, Dan Bowen, Sam Evans and an own goal proved insufficient for the Lilywhites as doubles from Max McLaughlin and Luke Mumford earned Kerry a point.

Llanrhaeadr made light work of Borth United at Tanllan with doubles from Marc Griffiths and Khyam Wyton laying foundations for a 6-0 rout with Dan Graham and an own goal completing the tally.

Phil Hughes starred for Llanfair United with the summers signing completing a hat-trick in a 503 victory at home to Tywyn Bryncrug.

Toby Evans and Andrew Hughes goals completed the hosts tally while Tywyn remained in contention with goals from Nick Williams, Aled Jones and David Jenkins.

Llanidloes Town continue to set the pace at the top of the table with a solitary Richie Evans strike earning a 1-0 victory at Aberaeron.

Bow Street also maintained their form with goals from Matthew Evans, Llion Jenkins and Dean Evans completing a 3-1 victory over Knighton Town who replied through Adam Farmer.

Radnor Valley edged a 3-2 victory at home to Churchstoke with goals from Callum Matthews, Geraint Lloyd and Joey Price cancelling a Joe Haycock double in reply.

Meanwhile Llandrindod Wells strolled to a 5-0 win at home to Machynlleth in an early season basement battle with Shane Pritchard, Stuart Williams, Gareth Jones, Ryan Sims and an own goal completing the tally.