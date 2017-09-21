Saints frustrated in stalemate as Students impress

HONOURS ended even at Cyncoed on Friday night as TNS were held to a goalless draw by an organised Cardiff Metropolitan.

The Saints carved early openings with Jamie Mullan’s 20 yard free-kick cleared off the line inside the opening five minutes by Bradley Woolridge.

With four minutes on the clock, Aeron Edwards was brought down on the edge of the box, with the resultant free-kick from Jamie Mullan eventually being cleared off the line while Adrian Cieslewicz hit the post on 17 minutes.

Edwards’ overhead kick drifted wide while Wes Fletcher fired over as TNS continued to dominate without breaking the deadlock.

The hosts ended the half the stronger with Charlie Corsby testing Saints goalkeeper Paul Harrison who was soon back in action to dent Adam Roscrow.

The high tempo continued into the second period and a great block from Emlyn Evans denied Fletcher on the hour as TNS continued to create the better chances.

Cieslewicz and Fletcher spurned chances before TNS endured a late fright when substitute Gwion Howell forced an outstanding save from Harrison.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Rawlinson, Hudson, Leak, Cieslewicz (Seargeant 79), Holland, Routledge, Edwards (Brobbel 66), Fletcher (Draper 75), Mullan. Subs: Jones, Clark, Parry, Roberts

Att – 372