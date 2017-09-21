Smith makes step up to Welsh team

LAUREN Smith has been appointed assistant coach of the Welsh Women’s national team.

The 29 year old, originally from Caersws, was on the bench alongside manager Jayne Ludlow as Wales opened their World Cup 2019 qualifying bid with a 1-0 win in Kazakhstan last weekend.

Smith’s elevation maintains her rise in the game having been a full-time coach at Bristol City since 2014, taking on the women’s 9-18 technical director and first team assistant coach roles.

Smith has gained a glowing reputation in the women’s game having overseen the club’s development squad and helping the club achieve promotion to the top tier of the women’s game and beating Arsenal in the final of the ESFA Cup last year.

Smith said: “I’m incredibly proud to have been a part of the club for the past seven years.

“It has been a great opportunity to work with players across all age groups in both development and competitive environments.

“I want to thank the staff, players, club members, fans and the parents who have supported me in my role and I wish everyone at the club all the best for the season and for the future.

“I am very proud to have been given the opportunity to work with the Wales women's football squad. I am looking forward to the World Cup qualifying campaign and seeing what we can achieve together.”

Bristol City women's manager Will Kirk backed Smith to improve the Welsh national set-up

“I think I will echo everyone at the club in saying what a big loss this will be,” said Kirk. “Smithy puts her heart and soul into everything and I am thankful for her contribution.

Smith took her first steps in the game as a 14 year old at Newtown Ladies.

After graduating from Llanidloes High School, Smith studied coaching and physical education at UWIC.

Smith worked as a development officer with the Football Association of Trust before joining the coaching staff at Bristol.

Smith will now seek to help mastermind Wales’ World Cup qualification in a group including Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia and England.