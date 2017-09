NEWTOWN Wanderers Football Club received a new kit sponsored by Lion Bites ahead of their Tanners Town Cup derby against Maesyrhandir at Latham Park on Saturday.

The club competes in Mitsubishi Division Two of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League and will be battling for promotion this season.

Manager Daniel Ratcliffe received the new kit, watched by the team, from Carol Williams and Alan Jones of Lion Bites.