Difficult week for promotion hopefuls Rhyl

PROMOTION hopefuls Rhyl endured a disappointing week in their attempts to make an instant return to the JD Welsh Premier League.

The Lilywhites picked up one points from two winnable Huws Gray Alliance contests this season, something which leaves them in eighth spot and eight points behind leaders Airbus Broughton.

Niall McGuinness, who was involved in a concerning altercation with Lilies’ supporters following their 1-0 midweek home reverse to Ruthin Town, saw his side fail to hold on to a lead as they were pegged back at Penrhyncoch in a 2-2 scoreline.

The beleaguered boss now has a fortnight to get things right with his ambitious squad to avoid further complications, and they will next be in action on October 7 when McGuinness’ men travel to Llandudno Albion in the JD Welsh Cup.

Things got off to a bright start for the visitors and they were rewarded on the half hour mark when the returning Oliver Buckley found the net following a good spell of possession.

After the interval saw the Roosters slowly begin to impose themselves on proceedings, and this resulted in John Foligno netting on 50 minutes to level matters.

The Lilies responded strongly to the equaliser and managed to get their noses in-front once again on 63 minutes when Alex Jones, who has been the standout performer so far this term, continued his excellent run of form with a neat finish.

This joy proved to be short lived once again as the hosts struck back on 74 minutes through a Nashawn Blake effort, and neither side managed to find a fifth goal of the contest to share the spoils.

The Lilywhites are next in league action on October 14 when they travel to Gresford Athletic, before they take on FC Queens Park and Airbus Broughton to close out the month.