Kinmel Bay extend unbeaten run with victory over title rivals Llansannan

KINMEL Bay laid down a further claim to the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division crown with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Llansannan.

The early pacesetters ended the 100 per cent record of Gari Evans’ side after another polished display, and their fifth victory in six contests leaves them four points clear at the summit having played a game more than the majority of their rivals.

Bay manager Leon Field, said: “I couldn’t be anymore prouder of the lads if I tried. The first half we should have been out of sight, we had so many chances after deciding to play a new formation that the lads absolutely embraced.

“Not once did it fall apart and we managed to do damage in the second half. We stuck to the task at hand and the lads attitude today was first class. There were no arguments, no heads going down just playing as a team and for one another, and they are really growing as a side.”

After missing a host of chances throughout the first period, the home side finally broke the deadlock after the interval when the returning Nyal Hughes found the net.

The points were wrapped up in the closing stages when Kyle Luffman broke clear and finished well on 90 minutes to end the spirited visitors’ hopes of claiming a share of the spoils.

Bay will look to increase their lead at the top and extend their unbeaten run this Saturday when they host Y Glannau, before travelling to Rhyl Rovers on October 7.