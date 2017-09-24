Llandudno suffer first defeat at champions New Saints

LLANDUDNO suffered their first defeat of the JD Welsh Premier League campaign with a narrow 1-0 reverse at New Saints.

Alan Morgan’s side ran the all-conquering champions close before falling the loss, and the second placed side will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host Cefn Druids (2.30pm).

The home side got off to the best possible start when Chris Seargeant placed an effort past Tudno stopper Dave Roberts on ten minutes.

The visiting custodian was called into action again soon after when he kept out a Jon Routledge drive, with Sam Hart, Mike Williams, and Danny Shaw all coming up with blocks as the away side had to withstand heavy pressure.

Gradually the visitors saw more of the ball and they almost levelled when Williams volleyed narrowly over, while the impressive Danny Hughes also went close with a 22-yard strike.

After the interval saw Adrian Cieslewicz become the latest player to fluff his lines when his shot was well saved by Roberts, and Williams also denied the hosts when his diverted a goalbound effort wide of the target.

The introduction of Shaun Cavanagh and Sam Ilesanmi produced a positive response as Morgan’s side went in search of a leveller, and the latter almost made an immediate impact when he fired wide from a tight angle.

Ryan Edwards’ free-kick also dropped the wrong side of the post tin the closing stages, ensuring the new WPL leaders saw out the remainder of the contest in comfortable fashion to end the only unbeaten record remaining in the top flight.

Another test awaits Tudno next weekend in the form of the Ancients, who come into the clash on the back of a highly impressive victory over Bala Town.