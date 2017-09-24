Prestatyn Town boss Neil Gibson left frustrated after Newtown stalemate

PRESTATYN Town boss Neil Gibson was left rueing his side’s inability to create chances in their goalless draw with Newtown at the Motion Finance Stadium.

The Seasiders were frustrated by former assistant Chris Hughes’ side and had to settle for a point, which leaves them in ninth spot after a positive start to their JD Welsh Premier League return.

Things do not get any easier this weekend as they make the daunting trip to an in-form Cardiff Met side on Saturday (2.30pm).

Gobson, said: “We went very close on a couple of occasions and when you consider the chances we have missed then I think we can feel hard done by not getting the three points.

“Saying that, we addressed after the game the need to create more chances as I felt we didn’t do enough to force the issue, and that is something we must improve going forward.

“I think teams respect us and what we are capable of doing, and Chris knows us well enough to know how we are going to approach the game, but it is disappointing that in our last three games either missed chances of defensive mistakes have prevented us from getting wins instead of draws.”

The home side started well and almost went ahead on seven minutes when Jack Kenny failed to convert, while at the other end Luke Boundford forced an impressive save from Carl Jones on 22.

Kenny then had an effort cleared off the line midway through the half, while Ben Maher was guilty of missing the best opportunity for the hosts after the break in what was a disappointing afternoon in-front of goal.

“We have to learn from this and bring it all together, we addressed the defensive problems today but failed to find the net,” added Gibson.

“The average age of our side today was 22 and with inexperience you are bound to have some mistakes, but if we keep going as we are then there will be plenty of wins to come as the season goes on.”