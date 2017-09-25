Bangor men open hockey season with Chester loss

BANGOR City Men’s Hockey team got their North West Hockey Division Five South campaign off to a disappointing start with a 6-2 defeat at Chester 4ths.

The home side dominated the opening quarter of the match and their patient passing approach brought them two goals in quick succession.

City finally found their feet after 20 minutes and began to threaten. Good interplay between Gwion Jones and Dave Paterson set up Oli Fleming to sweep home City’s first.

After Jack Brookes was denied by a the home keeper after a mazy run, the visitors drew level on the stroke of half time. Skipper Arwyn Hughes scored his first ever goal for the club with a penalty flick on the stroke of half time, after Paul McCallum had a close range shot blocked by an opposition foot.

The second half did not pan out the way Bangor would have wanted however, as the hosts controlled possession and kept them pinned in their own half. They added four further goals to their tally to seal a well-deserved three points.

Bangor will hope for a swift improvement next Saturday when they host Oxton 4ths at the Brailsford Centre 3G, pushback 2.15pm.