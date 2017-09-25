Bro Ffestiniog edge out Caernarfon in thriller

IMPROVING Bro Ffestiniog picked up a confidence boosting win after securing a 20-16 triumph at Caernarfon.

The visitors wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard when skipper Tom James produced a fine piece of skill to crash over for an unconverted try on three minutes.

Cofis fly half Aled Jones kicked two successful penalties to give his side the lead, but Bro’s Huw James replied with a free-kick of his own to put them back in the ascendancy.

They extended their advantage on the half hour mark when Huw Parry touched down after good approach play from James, but the impressive Jones created the next try with a well worked training ground move which saw the ball moved between four pairs of hands before left wing Dylan Gwyn crossed over for the home side.

A rampant first half showing brought with it further success when prop Dylan Jones powered over with James firing over the conversion.

After the break saw both sides struggle to replicate their form of the first period, with defences taking centre stage to frustrate a number of positive forays towards the line.

The last points of the match came from the boot of Jones in the final ten minutes after Bro were penalised for offside, but despite their best efforts they were unable to add to their tally to give Bro a hard-fought win.