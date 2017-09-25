Gwynedd League: Llangoed stun Nefyn United

NEFYN United continue to lead the Gwynedd League standings despite suffering a 2-1 reverse at Llangoed.

The home side opened the scoring after a strong start when Shaun Morris found the net on 13 minutes, before Ben wright doubled their advantage on 48.

After the break saw Steve Jones reduce the arrears on 51 minutes following a period of pressure, but despite their best efforts they were unable to find another way past the resolute Llan back-line.

Menai Bridge Tigers finally found some food form after a resounding 7-0 home win over Llanllyfni.

A sensational five-goal display from Guy Hughes was the catalyst behind their victory, with strikes from Andy Clarke and Gethin Davies completing the rout.

Gerwyn Williams scored the only goal of the game as Talysarn Celts triumphed 1-0 at Gwalchmai, and Shaun Roberts found the target four times in Waunfawr’s 7-1 rout at Beaumaris Town.