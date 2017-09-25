Wrexham AFC striker Chris Holroyd dedicates goal to the fans

CHRIS HOLROYD dedicated his first Wrexham goal to the large away following that saw the Reds beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0.

Marcus Kelly’s corner dropped towards Holroyd and Manny Smith but it was the striker who fired home to extend Wrexham’s unbeaten run to seven games.

Wrexham played the majority of the game with 10 men after Sam Wedgbury was sent off in the 13th minute and Holroyd said: “We knew we weren’t going to get many chances and a set-play might be the key to the game.

“It just dropped in the box for me. I was thankful Manny left it to me – I thought I was going to wipe him out – but he has got out of the way and I just tried to hit it as sweet as I could with my left foot and it was good to see it go into the top corner.

“The fact it has resulted in a victory in such difficult circumstances with 10 men makes it that even bit sweeter.”

Holroyd, brought in from Macclesfield Town in the summer, says his goal was extra special as he scored at the end that housed nearly 1,500 travelling supporters, and he praised fans for their backing.

“I couldn’t ask for it any better scoring my first goal right in front of the fans,” said Holroyd.

“I thought they were magnificent so that was for them.

“That was one of the reasons why I wanted to join the club, the amazing support, and you could really feel it.

“Games like this when you are a man down, to have that support behind you is fantastic and gets you through the game.”

Wrexham defended superbly as Tranmere piled on the pressure and Holroyd insists it was a team effort to seal maximum points.

“A great feeling, really tough circumstances going down to 10 men that early,” said Holroyd.

“But every man was brilliant and I thought we deserved the victory.

“That organisation throughout the whole game helped us, every man knew what job they had to do and that resulted in the win.

“Going down to 10 men, everyone would probably be happy with a point but to come out with three is brilliant and is testament to the character of the lads.”

Holroyd has only recently returned from a dislocated shoulder sustained on the opening day of the season and Keates said the striker deserved his goal.

“It has been frustrating for Chris but he is a great pro, he has dealt with it, kept himself fit and done everything that the physio and medical department has asked of him and he got his rewards, I thought he was outstanding,” said Keates.

When asked whether it was one of the best results since he took charge of Wrexham 11 months ago, Keates added: “Without a doubt.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be free flowing for us, especially down to 10 men, but before the sending off I thought we were bang at it.

“We started bright and created half chances but with the sending off, we knew we would have to play on the counter attack and the lads were outstanding.

“We defended together, were compact, we didn’t get split and we limited them to long crosses into the box from deep and 20-yard shots so you have always got a chance when that is happening.”