Menai Bridge downed by league leaders Nant Conwy II

MENAI Bridge were no match for early pacesetters Nant Conwy Seconds as they fell to a 36-6 defeat on the road.

The WRU National League Division Three North rivals are both expected to be challenging at the end of the season, and despite the eventual result it was the visitors who drew first blood when Dion McGrath despatched a penalty on five minutes.

Nant responded instantly with a blind side move which resulted in full back Grant Jones in crossing the white wash, but another McGrath free-kick restored Bridge’s advantage soon after.

This joy proved to be short lived as the home side regained the lead when Efan Jones went over following a significant period of pressure, and there was still time for another score before the break which arrived courtesy of Gwion Jones.

The bonus point try for Nant came just before half time when Iwan Aled hacked on from a dropped pass, giving them a commanding lead at the interval.

Bridge were on the back foot for most of the second period but they managed to hold firm for long spells which resulted in Nant added only two more tries despite their dominance.

Sion Evans added the first of the half when he touched down in the corner after a quick break, and Grant Jones notched his second of the afternoon to round off the scoring.

A hotly anticipated Anglesey derby with Holyhead awaits Bridge next Saturday.