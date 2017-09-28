Bulls off mark with Morriston win

BUILTH Wells celebrated their opening win of the Swalec Division Two West Central season with a hard-fought victory over Morriston at the Groe.

The Bulls survived an early torrent of pressure from the visitors to take the lead on 20 minutes with No8 Ryan Beehan releasing inside centre Steve Boore on the right to link with Ben Price to release Henry Leech to cross with Rob Lloyd converting.

Builth maintained their momentum with bullocking runs from second rows Danny Davies and Lucas Evans before extending their lead.

Prop Aiden Luxton released debutant Harry Jenkinson on the wing to cross for a try with Lloyd unable to add the extras but atoning soon after with a 30 metre penalty.

However a lapse in concentration allowed Morriston back in the game on the stroke of half-time with second row Gareth Bevan taking a quick tap penalty to barge over for an unconverted try.

Morriston maintained their comeback after the break with centre Richard Huxtable crossing for a second unconverted try before the Builth bench rung the changes with lock Nathan Jones and hooker Rhodri Jones introduced.

Lloyd’s penalty gave Builth breathing room as Morriston laid siege to the home defence.

However Builth weathered the storm and with minutes remaining Lloyd added a dramatic drop goal to complete victory and breathe new life into his side’s campaign.

BUILTH: Luxton, Parry, Jerman, Evans, D Davies, Brown, G Jones, Beehan, Jenkinson, Lloyd, Leech, Boore, E Davies, Price, Lewis. Reps: N Jones, T Davies, R Jones, Bagget, D Jones