Griffiths ensures promotion party for Montgomery

MONTGOMERY IIs completed a seven wicket win at Broseley IIs to clinch promotion as runners up of division two of the Henshalls Reserve League.

Keith Griffiths (4-19) starred as Broseley fell for just 76 with Alfie Oakes (24) and Tony Rowlands (20) top scoring for the hosts.

Brian Corfield (35) and Tom Corfield (18) laid the foundations for Monty in reply before Callum Bailey (2-6) struck to leave Gareth Griffiths (9no) to guide Montgomery to 78-3 and glory.

Newtown IIs ended their campaign with a resounding nine wicket thrashing of champions Wellington IVs.

Brandon Baynham (5-4) and Rowan Swanson (3-27) destroyed the visitors with only Asad Sarfaraz (14), Sean Ward-Clayton (18) and Adrian Casey (11) reaching double figures in their skittling for 62.

Ricky Davies (31no) carried his bat in reply and joined by Alan Jones (25) in an unbroken second wicket stand to guide Town to 66-1 and glory in the 13th over.

While Bishops Castle IIs home clash with Corvedale IIs was cancelled Welshpool IIs ended their third division campaign with an emphatic 95 run win at Ellesmere IIs.

Greg Jones (56) top scored with Dan Chodecki (30) and Finlay Hunter (36) chipping in while Russell Cadwallader (21no) guided Pool to 169-5 to defend.

Sam Cadwallader (4-8) starred for Pool in reply, including the wicket of Lea Winter for a top scoring 20, while Joe Cadwallader (2-15) and Rupert Redway (2-4) completed Mere’s downfall for 74.