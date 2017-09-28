Hughes the hero as Llanfair prevail

PHIL Hughes struck twice as Llanfair United overcame the challenge of Carno at Mount Field with a 3-1 victory earning a date in the third round.

The ex-Meifod striker struck twice inside the opening 20 minutes before defender Gethin Stephens gave the hosts a commanding lead with a third on half an hour.

Despite Carno reducing the arrears through Tom Richards early in the second-half it was not enough to prevent United marching to the third round.

Trewern completed a shock with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Spar Mid Wales League One side Machynlleth at Caradog Park.

Barry Haralambous and Alex Wilson goals cancelled Andrew Page’s reply and clinched the Tigers progress with Sion Williams spurning a late penalty for Machynlleth.

Meanwhile Radnor Valley hit back to prevail 4-1 winners at home to Brecon Northcote who had led through an early Joel Evans penalty.

Callum Matthews starred in Goats comeback, netting twice and playing a key role while further strikes from Liam Jones and Jack Williams saw Valley triumph.

Chris Carroll’s brace and a Karl Seliaerts penalty saw Berriew progress with a 3-0 win at Llandrindod Wells.

Robbie Steele also struck twice as Knighton Town prevailed 4-2 winners at home to Tywyn Bryncrug with Connor Bird and Chris Roff also on target for the Robins while Tom Allen Davies and Mark Edmonson replied.

Llanidloes Town also claimed a third round ticket with a 3-1 win at Dyffryn Banw.

Goals from Richie Evans, Ashley Owen and Rhys Evans earned the Daffodils a comfortable lead before Tom Foulkes reduced the arrears with a late consolation.

Bow Street maintained their winning form with a 4-1 win at home to Churchstoke as strikes from Tom Williams, Matthew Evans and two own goals cancelled a Joe Haycock riposte.

Llanrhaeadr also marched on with Dan Graham, Khyam Wytton, Gus Harris and Marc Griffiths cancelling a Sam Davies reply in a 4-1 victory at home to Montgomery Town.

Elsewhere a Wayne Austin double earned Llansantffraid Village a place in the next round in a 4-2 win over Presteigne.

Josh Gardener netted twice for Presteigne but Austin’s brace and further goals from Nathan Prodger and Baile Austin ensured the villagers a place in the third round.