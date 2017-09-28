Litchfield stars as Lilywhites sweep past Aberaeron

RICKY Litchfield starred as Welshpool Town maintained their early season promise in Spar Mid Wales League One with a 3-0 win at Aberaeron.

Litchfield opened his account from close range after Will Thomas carved open the hosts defence before completing his brace from Josh Morgan’s cross.

Litchfield was brought down in the area on the stroke of half-time with Ian Probert converting the resulting penalty to complete Welshpool’s tally.

Meanwhile Borth United moved off the foot of the table with a 3-1 win at Kerry.

Luke Mumford gave the hosts the lead with Borth levelling on the stroke of half-time through Ryan Edwards before a 25 yard lob from Michael South and Lee Jones strike completed the Magpies victory.