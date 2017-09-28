Llanidloes end season on a low

LLANIDLOES slipped to a four wicket defeat at Coton Hall to end their Henshalls Shropshire League Four campaign on a low note.

Dan Thomas (2-32) accounted for Llanidloes' top order before Geraint Evans and Samuel Phillips-Harvey formed a fruitful fourth wicket stand.

Alistair Rich (3-30) claimed the wicket of Evans, caught by Paul Glennerster for 44, with Phillips-Harvey run out by Josh Dawson for a top scoring 52 to leave Llanidloes defending 150-9.

Patrick McBennett (77no) carried his bat in reply and joined by Alex Cadman (47) in guiding their side to 151-6 and victory despite the efforts of James Denham (3-52) and support from Ioan Swallow (1-28), Eogan Jones (1-19) and Callum Jones (1-31).