Monk stars as Welshpool end on high

WELSHPOOL claimed last derby bragging rights with a four wicket win at home to Alberbury in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Joe Monk (4-28) led the Welshpool attack while support from skipper Tom Anderson (2-24) and Robert Anderson (2-19) restricted Alberbury to a meagre 109 to defend.

Mike Crawshaw was Monk’s first victim and would be joined by Oliver Corbett (0) and Sam Morris in departing cheaply.

Tom Anderson caught and bowled Andy Holloway for one while also claiming the wicket of opener James Harrap for 27 before Mark Jones looked to revive the Alberbury middle order.

However Jones was unable to form any lasting partnerships with Charles Bourne caught by Paul Chapman off Allan Williams for 12 before Robert Anderson included James Wynne (12) in his haul.

Jones departed for a top scoring 32 after being caught by Matthew Whitehouse off Rob Pengelly (1-15) befor Monk finished off Alberbury’s tail end and completed his haul with the fall of James Bird (3).

Bird struck early in reply for Alberbury with Pool opener Patrick Davies bowled for seven.

Andy Holloway (4-27) tormented the remainder of the top order with surviving opener Paul Chapman forced to dig in until being joined by Joe Monk.

Chapman carried his bat with an unbeaten 36 and joined by Monk (19) in a decisive sixth wicket stand before the latter fell to Corbett (1-12) to leave Pengelly (7no) to combine with Chapman to guide Pool to 111-6 in the 32nd over.