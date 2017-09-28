Padarn fight back to stun Tregaron

PADARN United completed a fightback to progress to the second round of the Newman Cup with a 5-4 win over Tregaron Turfs.

Two goals from Llyr Davies and an own goal gave the Turfs the lead before United stormed back through Richard Williams, Robbie Southgate and Jason Davies

Southgate completed his brace with Tegid Owen also on target before the Turfs reduced the arrears through Gareth Davies.

Bont were 4-1 winners against Llanon with Lee Jones, David Beck, Ben Lewis and Dion Davies cancelling Simon Lovatt’s reply.

Penparcau earned a 2-1 win against Llanilar with Craig Gore and Lee Morgan goals earning a second round ticket.

Paul Jones’ double ensured Machynlleth Reserves a 2-1 win at home to Talybont who replied through Chris Wylde.

Steve Washbrook, Ben Richards, John Horton and Josh Taylor netted as Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves won 4-1 winners at Borth Reserves who hit back through Rob Crumpler.