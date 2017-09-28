Penrhyncoch hit back against Rhyl

NASHAWN Blake completed a stirring Penrhyncoch fightback to stun Rhyl at Cae Baker.

The result heaped pressure on Rhyl manager Niall McGuinness who was involved with an altercation with his club’s own supporters following a midweek defeat to Ruthin Town.

Penrhyncoch went into the game ravaged by injuries and unavailability with a squad of just 13 players including the club’s manager Gari Lewis.

Rhyl dominated first-half possession but could only carve a solitary goal lead when Oliver Buckley lashed his side ahead on 30 minutes.

Rhyl’s lack of cutting edge in front of goal would come back to haunt them after the break.

Penrhyncoch began the second-half on top and were back on terms when veteran Jon Foligno headed home only for Rhyl to regain their lead on the hour with Alex Jones netting from close range

However Penrhyncoch continued to match the visitors and with 15 minutes remaining ex-Llanfair striker Blake swivelled in the area to fire the Roosters level and claim a richly deserved point.

PENRHYNCOCH: Jenkins, E Evans, S James, Foligno, Corbisiero, O James, Jones, L Lewis, Blake, Garner (Warren), Davies. Sub: G Lewis.