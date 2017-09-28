Price is a record breaker for Castle

JONATHAN Price set a new club batting record but was unable to inspire Bishops castle to victory at Church Stretton in division two.

Price broke a 15 year club record in his knock of 161.

Price’s 190 run fourth wicket partnership alongside Tom Moulder (56no) broke the previous record of 185 set in 2002.

Price was eventually caught by Ed Groom off Charlie Reece (1-28) with Gabriel Williams (2-28) restricting Castle to 247-4 to defend.

The hosts struggled in reply with Charlie Reece bowled for a duck by Richard Powell (1-4), Rob Whittall dismissed by Jack Poulton (1-26) for seven and Ben Crump run out by Paul Moulder for three.

The loss off Alan Crump to injury for a top scoring 35 represented the end of Stretton's challenge.

Caitlin Perry (2-19) kept up the pressure with James Evans caught by George Rayment for 13 but Williams (13no) dug in to guide the hosts to 120-5 and a draw.