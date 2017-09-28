Seargeant strike enough for Saints

CHRIS Seargeant fired TNS to the top of the JD Welsh Premier for the first time this season by consigning Llandudno to their first defeat of the season on Friday night.

Seargeant pounced on Wes Fletcher’s right wing cross to slot past goalkeeper Dave Roberts on 10 minutes.

Roberts kept the Seasiders in the game with a string of outstanding saves, turning away a drive from Jon Routledge before smothering a header from birthday boy Connell Rawlinson following Seargeant’s corner.

The relentless pressure continued but despite their possession the Saints were unable to add to their tally with Tom Holland dragging wide in their best opening.

Llandudno weathered the storm and ended the half on top with Mike Williams volleying over while Danny Hughes also went close from long range while at the other end Roberts was kept on his toes with a smart save to deny Fletcher.

TNS looked to seal the points after the break only for Adrian Cieslewicz to fluff his lines when his shot was well saved by Roberts while Jamie Mullan and Routledge spurned further openings for the hosts.

The introduction of Shaun Cavanagh and Sam Ilesanmi produced a positive response as the visitors went in search of a leveller with the latter coming closest only to fire into the side netting from a tight angle.

Ryan Edwards’ free-kick also dropped the wrong side of the post in the closing stages as TNS hung on for victory to rise to the Welsh Premier summit overnight.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Rawlinson (Roberts), Routledge, Seargeant (Darlington), Fletcher, Hudson, Mullan, Leak, Holland, Cieslewicz (Brobbel). Subs: A Jones, Clark, Edwards, Bower

Att – 303