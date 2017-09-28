Students storm to 13 goal win over stunned Polecats

ABERYSTWYTH University started their Spar Mid Wales League Two campaign with a 13-1 thrashing of Penybont United at the Vicarage Field.

Tom Spicer, Niall Powell and George Jenkins completed hat-tricks while Morgan Brownlow, Sean Fahey, Dan Chapman and Tristan Harris were also on target with Lewis Pugh netting a consolation.

Meanwhile Newbridge prevailed 3-2 winners at Abermule with goals from Ryan Lawrence, Ollie Woods and Jake Bufton cancelling out strikes from Dan Owen and Jack Weaver as to clinch the Bridgemen the spoils.

Builth Wells continue to set the pace at the top of the table with a solitary Joel Metcalf strike enough to complete a 1-0 derby victory at home to Hay St Marys.