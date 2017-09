LLANFAIR United will host Bow Street in the third round of the Welsh Trophy.

Meanwhile Radnor Valley will host Berriew and Knighton Town will entertain Llanrhaeadr at Bryn-Y-Castell in two other all Spar Mid Wales League One ties.

Llanidloes Town entertain Llansantffraid Village while Trewern will host either Dolgellau Athletic or Mochdre Sports in the third round on October 27.