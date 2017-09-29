A three-match ban for Venables

THERE has been further bad news for Bala Town to contend with.

Captain Chris Venables (pictured left) has been handed a three-match suspension by the FAW.

Following an investigation by the FAW’s compliance department, Venables accepted the charge of violent conduct during the JD Welsh Premier League match at Connah’s Quay earlier this season.

The three-match suspension began yesterday (Tuesday, September 26).

This means that Venables will miss Bala Town’s key clash with Aberystwyth Town this Friday.

Turning to Huws Gray Alliance action and in-form Ruthin Town could not have wished for a much tougher week.

Fresh from an 8-1 thrashing of FC Queens Park and a brilliant 1-0 win at Rhyl, Chris Williams will take his confident team to second-placed Caernarfon Town tonight (Wednesday).

If that wasn’t tough enough, Ruthin will play host to league leaders Airbus UK Broughton this Saturday.