Huge fish seen at the Monster Mash

I THINK that, for this year at least, we can dismiss the idea of an ‘Indian Summer’ here at Llyn Brenig, writes seasonal ranger Jim Jenkins.

We should resign ourselves to the fact that we are going to have the occasional good spell of weather, but lots of bad spells in between.

We had most of what the elements could throw at us last week, which included rain, wind and sunshine, coupled with some fairly fluctuating temperatures.

The good news is that it was an excellent week for fishing, with the very good rod average from the previous week of 4.2 fish per angler being maintained.

According to the Collins English Dictionary, the collective name for a gathering of anglers is an ‘exaggeration of fishermen’.

Mostly, they are of a solitary nature, but on occasions they do gather in large numbers and during these times, they tend to communicate through tall tales of past exploits.

Saturday was an ideal time for one of these rare sightings when fishermen gathered for the Brenig Monster Mash.

The aim of the day was to try and catch some of the monster fish that lurk around the fish cages.

Normally, the fishermen aren’t allowed to fish near to the fish cages, but on this occasion they were given that opportunity.

The level of expectation was very high as some truly huge fish have been spotted around the cages.

An excellent day was enjoyed by all and the biggest fish, which weighed in at just under 10lbs, was caught by Phil Dixon.

Chris Webster, from St Helens, caught two 6lbs fish and two 5lbs fish, while Mr Huchinson, from Nefyn, landed a splendid 7lbs rainbow.

On the subject of large fish, we will be holding ‘pike week’ as usual during the first week of November.

It will begin on November 1 and finish on November 7.

While the Monster Mash was taking place around the cages, there were some really fine fish caught in other parts of the lake during the week that could also be classed as monster fish.

Terry Farrel, from Warrington, caught a 5lbs 6ozs rainbow and G Roberts, from Bangor, caught a similar sized rainbow of 5lbs 5ozs.

Both Emrys Jones, from Llandudno, and Mr Dove, from Saddleworth, caught rainbows weighing in at 4lbs.

Peter Lawson, from Chester, and Mr Peers, from Anglesey, landed rainbows which weighed in at 4lbs 12ozs.

The top bag outside the Monster Mash was claimed by D Harrison, from Hawarden, with a bag weight of 14lbs 10ozs.

Meanwhile, the top bag in the Monster Mash for three fish caught was by Phil Dixon, who recorded a bag weight of 20lbs.

Once again, there have been fish caught in almost every part of the lake, with Nant Glyn shore, tower bay, the visitors’ centre and Hafod Lom all fishing well for bank and boat fishermen.

There have been fish rising all over the lake and they have been found in the top foot of water.

The dam and obviously around the cages have fished well for the boat fishermen. Top flies have been daddy long Legs, hoppers, viva, cormorant, nymphs, Montana, damsel, cat’s whiskers and various blobs and boobies.

The main gates will be shutting at 6.45pm this week and all boats need to be back on the jetty by 6pm.

Tight Lines