It was third time lucky for dangerous Davies!

WINTER is coming for arrow throwers!

The Denbigh and District Summer Darts League season came to a close at the Plas Pigot as one of the league’s leading lights finally bagged the A-League individual title.

Masons A player Dave Davies made it third time lucky in the Men’s A singles when he defeated debut finalist Jamie Edwards 3-0 with a very impressive 27.33 one-dart average.

Davies’ brilliant average was one of the best performances seen on finals night for many a year as he swiped aside the stern resistance of Edwards.

The evening started with the nine-a-side final, with Golden Lion A collecting the title courtesy of a 5-1 result over Wings A.

Ryan Finch clinched the all-important double to the joy of the Lionmen.

The mixed doubles was up next as Jill Williams, who was to feature in three finals on the night, partnered Rich Martin to a 2-0 success over Dilwyn and Sarah Martin.

The winning pair recorded a very reasonable 61.25 three-dart average.

There was joy for Golden Lion C’s Claire Davies and Karen Coates as they triumphed in the ladies’ doubles final.

They defeated Hand Inn duo Jill Williams and Sarah Martin 2-1.

The Hope and Anchor pairing of Danny Tinney and Nick Hailes were crowned men’s doubles champions after a 2-0 win over Dave Cooke and Dave Davies.

Hailes was in potent form on the doubles as he finished both legs to give the title to the Anchormen.

Rebecca Parrin (Kinmel Arms) claimed her first ever ladies’ individual trophy.

In a test of nerves during a gruelling final, Parrin prevailed 2-1 over Jill Williams.

Kelvin Williams (Plough Inn) power-scored his way to an impressive 3-0 victory over Craig Jones (White Lion A) in the men’s B individual contest.

This left Dave Davies to end the evening with his superb performance.