Pritchard aims to make BRC history

JASON Pritchard will bid to complete history in Yorkshire this weekend.

Pritchard remained on course for an historic MSA British Historic Rally Championship treble by triumphing in the Isle of Man Rally earlier this month.

The Builth Wells ace prevailed over three days to set up a winner takes all final round in Yorkshire this weekend when he will be gunning for a third successive title

Pritchard said: “I love rallying in the Isle of Man and I’ve been lucky enough to have had some great success on the island so I was confident but not complacent.

“With two rounds of points available it’s crucial to make sure you score as many points as possible so I’m delighted to have achieved maximum points across the two rounds.”

“I posted the fastest time on the Historic stage which gave me such a confidence boost as starting well was so crucial and it couldn’t have gone better.

“Stage two was hard, the heavens really did open and I don’t think I’ve experience rain like it whilst rallying. I was just glad to finish the stage unscathed.”

Pritchard and co-driver Phil Clarke continued to rise to the challenges to claim overall victory.

“It was such an amazing feeling to know we had completed the double and given ourselves the best possible chance of retaining the title,” said Pritchard.

Pritchard now faces the possibility of a record breaking British Historic Rally Championship hat-trick and is three points ahead of nearest rival ahead of the final round.

“Nobody has ever managed to win the British Historic Rally Championship title three years in a row and I would be lying if it wasn’t my aim to change that statistic this weekend,” said Pritchard. “However, I know the calibre of the drivers I’m facing, and I know I need to be at my best to make it happen, that’s what’s great about rallying, you can’t afford to drop back and relax, it’s a constant pressure and it’s something I thrive on.

“I have competed on this rally a few times in the past and had a mixture of good luck and bad. Both when I was competing in the BRC and more recently in the BHRC. With this weekend being the title decider I know what I need to do how I need to do it.

“Viking Motorsport did a fantastic job in preparing the car for me and as always, I would like to thank my sponsors: North Road Garage Builth Wells, Harkness Competition Tyres, Pirelli, Viking Motorsport, Sherwood Engines, Martin Jones Transmission and Monaville Guesthouse.”