Spot-on Morris seals a notable Town success

A BRILLIANT display from Ruthin Town in midweek ensured they made the Huws Gray Alliance sit up and take notice.

Chris Williams’ charges claimed a memorable triumph by consigning hosts Rhyl to their first league defeat of the season.

Striker Llyr Morris was once more the hero and his late penalty kick settled matters in favour of the side from Memorial Park Fields.

That was the 10th goal of the campaign for Morris, who continues to lead the individual scoring charts.

The first half saw few clear cut chances being created by either team.

The best spell from Rhyl arrived just before the end of the first half.

A free kick into the box saw former Bala Town and Denbigh Town player Tony Davies rise up, but his header was comfortably saved by Ryan Goldston.

Then, a scramble in the penalty area saw Gerwyn Jones unable to force his chance home from close range.

On the stroke of half-time, a mazy run from Chris Boungou was halted by a challenge from Ilan Hughes, which earned the Ruthin skipper a booking.

The resulting free kick into the box saw Gerwyn Jones’ header being comfortably saved by Goldston.

Craig Wilkinson was also booked in the first half, while Rhyl saw three players picking up yellow cards.

When the second half got underway, it was Ruthin who began to create the better chances.

Llyr Morris looked a threat all evening and a neat turn and shot in the 50th minute was comfortably saved by Rhyl number one Rory Crowther.

Ruthin used the bench during the early stages of the second period, with Wil Owen and Jordan MacCarter coming on to replace Gwion Owen and Sam Jones.

The best chance of the match fell to Morris, but as he broke into the box in the 69th minute, Crowther bravely saved to halt the danger.

Soon after, a great long-range effort from Wil Owen ended up just over the bar as Ruthin took control of proceedings.

Things changed with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining as Morris was adjudged to have been fouled in the area by Tony Davies and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Morris got up, dusted himself down and calmly converted the penalty to claim his 10th goal of the season.

Rhyl pushed forward for an equaliser in the closing stages. Substitute Cory Williams was at the heart of most of the chances, while at the other end, Jordan MacCarter was unlucky when his shot from outside the area went narrowly over the bar.

Rhyl’s best chance arrived with six minutes to go.

After Ruthin failed to clear a high ball into the box, it eventually fell to former Bala Town favourite Mark Connolly, but his overhead shot from close range was saved by Ryan Goldston.

Ruthin threatened once more when MacCarter attempted a lob over Crowther, with the ball clearing the crossbar.