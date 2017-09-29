Ten-try Dinbych maintain their excellent start

VALE of Clwyd bragging rights belong to the in-form lads from Caeau Les Phillips.

While not firing on all cylinders in a scrappy game, Dinbych still managed to score 10 tries in a bonus point victory against their local rivals Rhyl to top the Division Two (North) table after three games.

Rhyl competed well throughout, with their forwards doing well in the scrums and the breakdown area.

Unfortunately for the hosts, they were unable to cope with the Dinbych’s incisive runners in open play, with all the backs managing to score tries.

Centre Owain Davies took the scoring honours with a brace of tries, as well as converting seven of the scores for a match total of 24 points, while replacement prop Simon Johnson also crossed for a brace of tries on his debut for the club.

Dinbych opened the scoring after only six minutes when Dan O’Sullivan went over for an unconverted try in the corner after earlier good approach play by Owain Davies and Gareth Beach.

The hosts then made a mess of securing the restart kick and they compounded this by conceding a penalty, which was kicked by full back Richie Williams.

Owain Davies responded by slicing through the defence on the narrow side of a scrum 30 metres out for a try, converted by O’Sullivan.

Dinbych again allowed Rhyl back into the game as they conceded a second penalty after this, which was again slotted over by Richie Williams.

However, Dinbych then increased their lead just after the half-hour mark when scrum half Garin Roberts took a inside pass from Dan O’Sullivan to go over for an unconverted try.

Dinbych ended the half with a solo effort by full back Gruff Roberts, who latched on to a loose pass near the touchline on the Rhyl 22 and then sped away to score under the posts, leaving an easy conversion for Owain Davies.

Leading 24-6 at the interval, Dinbych soon went further ahead with a try from his own 22 by Kieran Bonar, following earlier good work by flanker Tom Eden.

Owain Davies then added another with a long solo break from the Dinbych half.

Right wing Aidyn Jones then finished off an excellent combined attack from halfway, outpacing the defensive cover to go over for a try in the corner.

Prop Simon Johnson came on as a replacement and soon made his mark by going over for a try from short-range after lock David Haydock was stopped just short of the line following a break by centre Tom Seddon.

He then added a second score after a long break into the Rhyl half by fellow prop Peter Shoosmith, who found good support from Dan O’Sullivan.

Tom Seddon then went over for Dinbych’s 10th try in the closing minutes, taking advantage of Owain Davies’ quick thinking as he took a quick tap penalty just outside the Rhyl 22.

Owain Davies capped a fine all-round display by converting all six second half tries.