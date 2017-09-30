Marcus Kelly scored the goal as Wrexham drew 1-1 against Sutton United at The Racecourse.

Sutton went into the game as National League leaders but Wrexham took the lead thanks to midfielder Kelly’s first half strike in the 18th minute.

Chris Holroyd latched onto a througball and squared to Kelly who slotted past Jamie Butler.

Wrexham had chances to build on their lead but Sutton equalised in the 90th minute, Ross Lafayette smashing the ball into the top corner of the net.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Coddington; Roberts, M Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford (Mackreth 89), Carrington, Wright (Hurst 63), Kelly; Reid (Massanka 70), Holroyd. Subs not used: Preston, Boden.