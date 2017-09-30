Robins all set for Nomads challenge

NEWTOWN welcome Connahs Quay Nomads to Latham Park on Saturday (5.15) with manager Chris Hughes expecting a backlash from the Deesiders.

Nomads slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Bangor City in midweek and arrive in Mid Wales looking to ensure they remain among the pace setters.

However Hughes insisted the Robins were more than capable of upsetting the odds and maintaining their own decent start to the JD Welsh Premier campaign.

Newtown currently sit in sixth with eight points from six games having won, drawn and lost twice.

Despite their inconsistent form the Robins manager was happy with a point from last weekend's trip to Prestatyn Town and confident of his squad being capable of extending their unbeaten run to three games on Saturday.

“It was a different game to the previous week against Aberystwyth,” said Hughes. “We had possession but did not do enough in the final third to unlock the Prestatyn defence.

“However I was really happy with our defence which was solid and a point from a difficult trip.”

Hughes rated Nomads as one of the league’s top sides with the club in the process of going full-time.

“Along with TNS and Bala Town they have to be regarded in the top tier of the league as their results and league finishes have shown over the last few seasons.

“They have one of the league’s best managers in Andy Morrison who will be guaranteed to get the best out of his players. It will be a tough game, one of our toughest of the season.

“With Nomads losing at Bangor in midweek they will also be coming down aiming to get back on track.”

However with a full squad and forward Neil Mitchell expected to be fully fit after struggling with a virus, Hughes backed his side to get the win on Saturday.

“If we can continue to play as well as we have been then we have every chance,” said Hughes. “Confidence and spirit is high and we are looking forward to the game.”