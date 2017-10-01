Nant Conwy back on top after Dolgellau shutout win

NANT Conwy moved back to the WRU National League Division One North summit with a 24-0 shutout victory over newly promoted Dolgellau.

The home side got off to the perfect start when Sion Pringle rounded off a sensational team move to touch down in the corner for an unconverted try on ten minutes.

Their constant pressure brought further rewards on 27 minutes when Ifan Hughes burst clear to cross the white wash and extend their advantage, with Arthur Lennon giving them a 17-point cushion at the break when his powerful run brought with it a third score of the half.

After the break saw the visitors dominate possession for long periods, but despite throwing everything at the Nant line they were unable to finish off a plethora of promising attacks thanks to some outstanding tackling and recovery play from the home pack.

They were made to pay for their lack of conviction on 70 minutes when the title challengers rounded off the scoring courtesy of an impressive individual score from Carwyn Jones.

Nant turn their attention to SWALEC Plate action this Friday when they welcome Bro Cernyw (7.30pm), who come into the contest on the back of a disappointing reverse at Llandudno.