Rhyl suffer defeat at promotion chasing COBRA

RHYL were unable to claim a notable scalp as they fell to a 32-3 loss at promotion chasing COBRA.

In a first half littered with errors by both side due to the wet ball in adverse conditions, the home side took full advantage of Joe Warhurst was sent to the sin bin due to a late tackle.

This resulted in the visitors falling ten behind at the break, but they responded well after the interval when Ben Syme produced a well-struck penalty for what would be their only score of the contest.

The dominant hosts were rampant for the remainder of the half and scored at will, and the result leaves Rhyl in sixth spot ahead of their trip to Bangor in the WRU National Bowl.

Rhyl’s second unit also had a difficult day as they suffered a 36-5 loss at Caernarfon.

A sluggish start saw them down 22 at the break after a number of costly handling errors, and the deficit proved too much to claw back despite a try in the second period from veteran forward Richie Nelson after good work from scrum half Keith Jones.