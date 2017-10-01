Ten man Colwyn Bay fight back for Brighouse Town draw

COLWYN Bay fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Brighouse Town and move up to seventh in the Evo-Stik North table.

The Seagulls managed the feat despite having ten men for the majority of the second period, and the promotion chasers will look to keep their good run going this Saturday when they travel to Ramsbottom United (3pm).

Manager Phill Hadland, said: “We should have had two penalties, but decisions are not going our way at the moment.

“Astley (Mullholland) in the first half was a stonewall penalty and a red card and that could have changed the whole complex of the game.

“In the end I was probably happy with a point because of the way the game turned out with going 2-0 down and then down to ten men, but having said that we could still have won the game – and if we are going to challenge at the top we know we need to be winning at places like Brighouse.

“I didn’t think we played that well first half, but we showed a lot of character when we went down to ten men and finished the stronger side. With so many players unavailable I can’t ask for any more – just a bit of luck.

“Again, like the game before, the opposition could have had a man sent off before we did and didn’t. That, plus the two penalties that we didn’t get, suggests we not having the best of luck with decisions at the moment. Hopefully that will change and even itself out over the season.”

The home side took the lead shortly before the break when Rob Worrall found the top corner, and they doubled their advantage on 50 minutes through an Adam Field header.

Bay pulled one back on 52 minutes when Gaz Grant found the net from close range, but the visitors suffered another blow when Josh Brizell was sent off for a professional foul.

Despite the setback the away managed to rescue a point when Danny Andrews prodded home after a Mullholland header was spilled.