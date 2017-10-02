Bangor City boss Nicholson rues lack of conviction after shock Barry Town United loss

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson was left rueing a lack of conviction as his side fell to a shock 1-0 home loss to JD Welsh Premier League newboys Barry Town United.

The Citizens lost their position at the top after failing to break down the resolute visitors to the Bangor University Stadium, and their busy schedule continues this week with a double-header which sees them travel to the Nathaniel MG Cup on Tuesday and Bala Town on Saturday (2.30pm).

Nicholson, said: “It was a disappointing result and a missed opportunity but credit to Barry, they came with a gameplan which worked, soaked up pressure and were compact and hit us on the break.

“I thought that we played below standards set in recent weeks and maybe a third game in a week caught up with us.

“We had a lot of possession and knew how they would play, we had to try and find ways to break them down and had to do that out wide, got crosses in and had some shots but never looked as clinical as what we have been in recent matches.

“We weren’t getting too carried away and being top is not what it’s about at this stage. What is important is focusing on the next game and we came up short on this occasion, but this shouldn’t take away from what we have done in recent weeks and I am sure we can get back to winning ways.

“I said when we went top nothing is decided after six games there are still lots of points to play for.”

After the home side missed a host of chances throughout the contest through Dean Rittenberg, Luke Wall and Gary Taylor-Fletcher, Daniel Nardiello thought he had broken the deadlock but his effort was ruled out for offside.

They were made to pay for their lack of conviction in-front of goal on 83 minutes when Kayne McLaggon produced a sucker punch to seal a notable triumph for the newly promoted side.