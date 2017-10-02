Holyhead Town secure sponsorship deal with gap personnel group

AMBITIOUS Holyhead Town have secured a sponsorship deal with the gap personnel group.

In addition to Connah’s Quay Nomads in the JD Welsh Premier League, the national recruiter also sponsor multiple other local sides, including Llay Miner’s Welfare and Brickfield Rangers, and now Town have become the latest side to be sponsored by the industrial recruitment specialists.

The Gwynedd League side will have the business featured on their home and away kits for the current season, with senior account manager Mark Cunningham’s father turning out for Holyhead Town in the 1950’s and 60’s having arrived from Dublin to play for the club.

Mr Cunningham, said: “Holyhead Town is in my DNA, as it is with the players and families mentioned above – if my dad hadn’t made the move across from Ireland to play for Holyhead Town, we would all be drinking Guiness and talking in an Irish accent – the rest they say is history.”

Gary Dewhurst, gap personnel group CEO, added: “Gap are heavily involved in a number of local communities through our strong sporting ties, and we are thrilled to help Holyhead Town look the part this season.”