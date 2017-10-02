Kon-X Anglesey League: Mynydd Tigers and Valley record emphatic victories

MYNYDD Tigers remain one point clear at the top of the Kon-X Anglesey League standings after an impressive 6-1 success at Arriva.

A treble from the outstanding Adam Evans was the highlight of another polished display, with Sean Edwards, Herbie Hobsted and Tomas Eames also finding the net during the rout.

Valley are close behind in second spot after hammering Llandegfan 10-0 away from home, with the title challengers also having one game in hand over their rivals.

Four goals from the in-form Gary Jo Owen did the majority of the damage, while Justin Williams and Mike Williams also helped themselves to a brace apiece in the statement victory.

There was no such luck for Caergybi, who lost ground on the two pacesetters after a 3-2 reverse at Llangoed and District.

Goals from Kurt Harris and Dewi Thomas were not enough to salvage a point for the visitors as Mathew Owen, Aaron Morris and Wayne Thomas all found he net to give the fifth placed side a morale boosting victory.