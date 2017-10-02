Title chasing Llangefni fight back to secure Colwyn Bay victory

LLANGEFNI fought back from a poor start to secure a 27-15 home win over WRU National League Division One North basement dwellers Colwyn Bay.

The visitors belied their lowly position in the lead with a barnstorming start, which saw them take the lead early on courtesy of a powerful drive from scrum half Arthur Asprey, with Pat Atkinson adding the extras.

This provoked the home side into life and they notched their first points of the contests when Aaron Jeffries touched down after good work from Sior Greaves and Aled Jones.

Atkinson extended Bay’s lead midway through the half with a well-struck penalty following a high tackle, and they went further clear after the break when Jordan Sheridan produced a fine piece of skill before offloading to Atkinson for an easy try.

Cefni finally managed to up their tempo and reduced the arrears via the boot of Rhys Hughes after a period of pressure, and the hosts improved play saw them cross the white wash yet again through Rhodri Owen.

With the away side tiring the superior fitness of the title chasers begun to tell and Jones went over from five metres after another strong drive from the pack. Hughes added the conversion.

The loose trio of Will Bown, Declan Griffiths and Aaron Jeffreys were now breaking tackles on a regular basis and the home side managed to secure their bonus point score when Owen helped himself to his second of the afternoon, and Hughes fired over the extras to round off the scoring in what was a hotly contested affair throughout.