Bangor City bow out of Nathaniel MG Cup after Connah's Quay reverse

A MUCH-changed Bangor City side bowed out of the Nathaniel MG Cup after suffering a last-gasp 1-0 reverse at Connah’s Quay.

A cagey start to proceedings brought little in the way of chances, with Mike Wilde heading off target for the home side on 12 minutes, while Daniel Nardiello went close at the other end when he forced a smart save from Rhys Williams.

Wilde was proving to be a constant threat for the Nomads but he found keeper Matthew Hall in inspired form, denying the gifted striker on two occasions to ensure both sides went in goalless at the break.

City began the second half on the front foot and they almost went ahead when George Harry steered a good chance narrowly wide, but they were under significant pressure for long periods thereafter thanks to a number of long throws that peppered the visiting area.

Harry’s looping header fell over the crossbar after a superb cross from Danny Holmes on 62 minutes, while Michael Bakare missed the best chance of the contest on 67 when he somehow missed from close range.

With the game looking as if it would require extra time to find a winner, Andy Morrison’s men netted a crucial goal in the final minute of the clash when Wilde popped up at the far post to head his side in-front.

This left little time for the Citizens to find a way back into the tie and they fell further behind in stoppage time when Callum Morris burst clear and finished well on 93 minutes.