Caernarfon Town form is ominous sign for rest of Huws Gray Alliance

The signs are good for Caernarfon Town as they look to finally make their dream of top flight football come to reality.

After a sensational week for the Canaries, they now find themselves at the top of the Huws Gray Alliance standings and two points clear of title rivals Airbus Broughton.

It is not just the victories that have caught the eye over the last week, it is the manner in which they have achieved them. The Cofis have been sure at the back and have further demonstrated their free-flowing attacking style that has become synonymous with the club since the arrival of manager Iwan Williams.

This is an ominous sign for the rest of the division.

With significant moves being made to improve off the pitch in recent months, it has never been a more exciting time to be Caernarfon fan and you get the sense that the time is no for them to finally join the JD Welsh Premier League elite.

Club talisman Darren Thomas has unquestionably been the HGA’s top performer so far this season and with Jamie Breese also finding form after a disappointing start in-front of goal, they can potentially re-emerge as the most formidable duo in the league when they are firing on all cylinders.

Not only are they scoring so many goals, but they are coming from all areas of the pitch thanks to the vast array of talent at Williams’ disposal.

While the trio of Thomas, Breese and Danny Brookwell gather the headlines, midfielder Nathan Craig continues to show his worth in a variety of ways, contributing nine goals so far in addition to providing a significant threat from dead balls and has evolved into a superb role model both on the field and in the dressing room.

It shows the overall strength of the squad that they did not miss a step when gifted midfielder Jay Gibbs was missing through suspension, and with four straight victories and 20 goals scored it is easy to forget just how good their defence has been during this impressive run, with only Holyhead Hotspur conceding fewer this season having played two games less.

Goalkeeper Alex Ramsay has seen his reputation as one of the most talented stoppers operating outside of the WPL grow further this season, while Clive and Joe Williams have also been ultra-consistent.

It promises to be a huge couple of months for Williams’ side as they go in search of multiple honours, but their next four league games could be crucial to their promotion chances when the final places are confirmed in the spring.

A tricky trip awaits them on October 14 when they take on Guilsfield, who are a force to be reckoned with a home and are capable of beating anyone on their day, while improving Gresford Athletic will be looking to build on their encouraging draw at Holyhead when the visit the Oval the following week.

November sees a pair of pivotal clashes at rivals Airbus and at home to in-form Holywell Town, but the Canaries have no reason to fear any of these fixtures and can be highly confident of emerging from these series of fixtures with their unbeaten run still intact.

Judging on current form, it is the rest of the second tier that should have cause for concern.