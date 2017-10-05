Hockey club celebrate 125 years

NEWTOWN Men’s Hockey Club marked its 125th anniversary at Maldwyn Leisure Centre on Saturday.

The current squad played a team of club veterans to mark the occasion with the class of 2017 running out 6-3 winners.

Captain Tom Hillidge said: “The day was a great success and thanks to all who took part.

“We now travel to Shrewsbury for a midweek friendly to cap of a fantastic pre season effort from the club and look forward to the first league game against Droitwich on Saturday in a season when we hope to stamp our mark on the league.”