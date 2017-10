GARETH Mansell has returned to Knighton Town to boost the club's Spar Mid Wales League One ambitions.

The 29 year old arrives for a second spell at Bryn-Y-Castell having started the campaign with North West Counties League side FC Oswestry Town.

Mansell is a product of the Newtown youth set-up and has enjoyed spells at Presteigne, Llanidloes Town, Caersws and Penrhyncoch before a brief spell with Oswestry this season.