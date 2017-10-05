Robins robbed by official's blunder

NEWTOWN were left livid after being sunk by a goal that never was at home to Connahs Quay Nomads.

Callum Morris’ 61st minute volley was blocked on his own line and steered onto the bar by home defender Jamie Price before Kieran Mills-Evans headed over.

However referee Kevin Parry awarded the goal despite protests from the hosts who had been adamant his assistant had blundered.

With the match being screened live on S4C it did not take long for Robins supporters and the home bench to learn the ball had indeed not crossed the line.

It proved a bitter pill for the Robins who would more than match the Deesiders throughout a low quality encounter dominated by rain and strong winds.

Home goalkeeper Dave Jones had to scramble back to gather Michael Bakare’s lob after three minutes before Morris headed wide from Mathias Bakare’s right wing cross.

Newtown struggled with the Nomads physical approach with Luke Boundford sustaining a facial injury early on.

However after settling into the game the hosts came to life with Jamie Reed bursting from midfield only to be impeded on the edge of the area by Ian Kearney and referee Parry to ignore home appeals.

Neither side managed to carve any clear openings until the last action of the half with Reed once again involved, releasing Nick Rushton who cut inside from the left to force Nomads goalkeeper Jon Danby into a fine save.

Newtown began the second-half on top with Rushton’s goal bound header from Williams’ corner cleared off the line by substitute Jake Phillips.

The Robins maintained their early promise and again came close when Reed fired onto the post from a tight angle.

However the fate of the game swung in Nomads favour on the hour when Morris fired beyond Jones and despite Price and Mills-Evans combining to prevent the ball crossing the line the officials blundered by wrongly awarding a goal.

Newtown were galvanised by the injustice and dominated the remainder of the contest with Nomads captain Kearney fortunate not to be dismissed for a cynical challenge on Reed with seven minutes remaining with Price’s resulting free-kick going just wide.

The Robins forced a succession of late corners while substitute Ryan Kershaw’s low shot was tipped around the post by Danby as Nomads held out for a controversial victory.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Price, Denny (Kershaw), Mitchell (Kenton), Rushton, Boundford, Reed, Goodwin. Subs: Murphy, Cartwright, Harries, Evans

Att -204